RJ Mahvash drops cryptic 'fixing my life' note days after unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram

In another Instagram story, Mahvash shared a picture of herself with the message, “Sending some peace to your way,” adding a hand-heart emoji. The posts were widely interpreted by netizens as a subtle response to the recent buzz surrounding her personal life.

On Friday, Mahvash shared a short Instagram Stories video of herself sitting in her car, casually fixing her hair. While the clip itself appeared light-hearted, it was the caption that sparked curiosity. “90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time – fixing my life,” she wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Social media activity by RJ Mahvash has once again fuelled speculation around her equation with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal . Days after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, the radio jockey and content creator shared a cryptic post that quickly caught the attention of fans and followers.

The timing of Mahvash’s posts is notable, as they come shortly after she and Chahal unfollowed each other on Instagram, a move that did not go unnoticed by fans. While neither has commented on the reason behind the unfollowing, online speculation about a possible fallout continues to grow.

Mahvash and Chahal's rumoured relationship For some time, Chahal and Mahvash’s relationship has been the subject of public curiosity, particularly following the cricketer’s divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2025. Their frequent appearances together had sparked rumours of a romantic relationship, though both have consistently maintained that they share a close friendship and nothing more.

Chahal previously addressed the dating rumours during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, firmly denying any romantic involvement. “No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think,” he said. The cricketer also spoke about the impact of online speculation on Mahvash, revealing that she faced harsh trolling and was even labelled a “homewrecker.” “I felt terrible,” he admitted.

Speaking candidly about his personal life, Chahal added that he is not opposed to falling in love again but needs time to heal. “It will take time to process. I need to gather myself. I’m not afraid to fall in love again, but I’m scared of losing the person because I get attached with all my heart,” he said.

Neither Chahal nor Mahvash has officially addressed the latest speculation, leaving fans to read between the lines of social media posts for now.