After dating buzz, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other on Instagram, internet wonders what happened
Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have set social media abuzz after it was noticed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Months after being caught in the eye of a social media storm over trolling and rampant dating rumors, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have hit the unfollow button on each other on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about the state of their relationship.
Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other
The move comes months after persistent dating rumours, which they both denied multiple times.
While neither has addressed the latest development, a glance at their profiles pointed out that they no longer follow each other. There are screenshots highlighting that they are not in each other’s following lists.
It has reignited speculation about the status of their relationship. The same has become a talking point on several social media platforms including Reddit.
“It's come out everywhere on insta. Both have unfollowed,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Was it just friendship?”.
One posted, “INSTAGRAM DRAMA ALERT! Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash unfollow each other — friendship officially over? Just a normal unfollow… or is there a bigger twist behind the scenes?”
“Whatever relationship existed between Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash seems to ended now. Both of them have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.
What could be reason behind this?” another wrote, with one sharing, “Yuzi is very playful and humorous, so maybe people don’t take him seriously. First, his breakup with Dhanshree Verma , and after that with RJ Mahvash — this feels like a tough phase fir Yuzi.”
“Was it just friends… or is this relationship really over?,” one wondered.
About Chahal and Mahvash
Chahal and Mahvash have stayed under the spotlight ever since the cricketer’s widely discussed divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Soon after Chahal finalised his divorce, he was seen with Mahvash, from Mahvash cheering for him at IPL matches to their outings together. Even as speculation around their bond grew louder, the two repeatedly maintained that they were not romantically involved.
Last year, Chahal addressed the rumours during a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast. When asked if anything is going on with Mahvash or anyone, Chahal clarified, “No, there’s nothing”. “For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together,” he added.
Chahal was married to Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and reality show star, in 2020. They separated in 2024, and their divorce was finalised last year.
