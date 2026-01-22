After dating buzz, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other on Instagram, internet wonders what happened

Months after being caught in the eye of a social media storm over trolling and rampant dating rumors, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have hit the unfollow button on each other on Instagram, sparking fresh speculation about the state of their relationship. Last year, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash turned heads over their frequent outings together sparking romance rumours.

While neither has addressed the latest development, a glance at their profiles pointed out that they no longer follow each other. There are screenshots highlighting that they are not in each other’s following lists.

It has reignited speculation about the status of their relationship. The same has become a talking point on several social media platforms including Reddit.

“It's come out everywhere on insta. Both have unfollowed,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Was it just friendship?”.

One posted, “INSTAGRAM DRAMA ALERT! Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash unfollow each other — friendship officially over? Just a normal unfollow… or is there a bigger twist behind the scenes?”