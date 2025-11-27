RJ Mahvash takes a dig at cheating stir amid Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding delay, Internet calls it rude

RJ Mahvash has sparked a stir on social media after joking about cheating and infidelity amid the ongoing cheating rumours surrounding Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana after their wedding was postponed. While some found the comment funny, many slammed it as downright insensitive. Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were supposed to tie the knot on November 23.

RJ Mahvash pokes fun

On Wednesday, RJ Mahvash shared a video slyly poking fun at the swirling cheating rumours. Since cricketer Smriti and music composer Palash’s wedding was postponed due to health concerns involving Smriti’s father, social media has been abuzz with unverified claims, including allegations that Palash was unfaithful to Smriti.

“Mard bhi badi pyaari cheez hote hain... Jab pucho single hi hote hain (Men are great… they are always single),” RJ Mahvash said in the video.

She continued, “Dekho bhai, mujhe sach aur jhooth nahi pata but meri shaadi ke waqt na main apna dhola na kar rahi hun Internet pe ek hafta phele launch… Aur mera wala jiske bhi DM mein suhagraat bana raha ho na, girls aake mujhe bata dena… Yeh mat sochana ke shaadi ho rahi hai ab toh kaise tute gai, yeh toh uspe trust karti hogi… Nahi main duniya mein kissi pe bhi trust nahi karti. Ab main kissi ke liye yeh nahi keh paati ke yeh banda aisa kar hi nahi sakta. Koi bhi kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Tum uske DM public kardena ya toh mujhe de dena main public kar dungi… Agar Snapchat pe ho toh dosre phone se bana lena… Bacha lena dostun… Please girls tumhare hawale watan saathiyun”.

It loosely translates into, “Look, I don’t know what’s true or false, but when it’s my wedding, I’m going to launch my groom on the internet a week before… And if my guy is out there in someone else’s DMs, girls, please come and tell me. Don’t think, ‘Oh, she’s getting married, how can we break the news now, she must trust him’. I don’t trust anyone in this world. I can’t say about anyone that ‘this guy could never do that’. Anyone can do anything. Just make his DMs public, or give them to me and I’ll make them public. If it’s on Snapchat, record it from another phone… Save me, friends.”

Internet reacts

The post quickly drew attention on social media, with many social media users criticising the video, calling it insensitive given the personal nature of the situation and the couple’s recent struggles.

One wrote, “How tf are people getting so insensitive these days? joking on such things, calling it tea for their own entertainment especially when she has literally represented our country and got us a world cup.”

“Dammn minting on every possible thing These influencers are touching new lows daily,” another shared. One wrote, “The audacity to make this video while she was herself spotted with Yuzi even before the divorce happened.”

“She’s a horrible person and this tells that,” one wrote. Another shared, “200% needs to get cancelled!!!! Like who the F in their right mind would make a video like this. So cheap.”

“her strategy itself is gain views by making insensitive comments and milking other ppl's controversy,” one noted, with one sharing, “Ridiculous. It seems like some people on internet literally have no concept of empathy , respect and understanding. Shameless woman.”

“Insensitive,” one posted.

Palash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on November 23, but the wedding was postponed due to health concerns involving Smriti’s father. Since then, the rumour mill has exploded, with some even alleging that Palash cheated on Smriti. However, the couple has remained silent and is yet to respond to any of the speculation.