Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on reunion buzz with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma on reality show The 50

Amid growing speculation that Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen reuniting with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma on an upcoming reality show, the cricketer has put an end to the swirling rumours, and setting the record straight. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were granted a divorce in March last year.

Yuzvendra Chahal addresses reunion rumours Speculation has been swirling around Chahal might participate in the upcoming reality show The 50, with reports claiming that the cricketer would appear on the show alongside Dhanashree. The possibility of their on-screen reunion sparked widespread buzz and curiosity among fans.

However, Chahal recently took to Instagram Stories to clarify the situation, dismissing the reports as factually incorrect. The statement asserted that the cricketer has no association with the show cited in recent reports and added that there have been “no discussions or commitments of this nature.”

“There is no truth to the reports currently circulating about Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in any reality show. These claims are speculative and incorrect,” read the statement.

The note read further, “Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature. We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information."