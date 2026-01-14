Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on reunion buzz with ex-wife Dhanashree Verma on reality show The 50
Amid growing speculation that Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen reuniting with his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma on an upcoming reality show, the cricketer has put an end to the swirling rumours, and setting the record straight.
Yuzvendra Chahal addresses reunion rumours
Speculation has been swirling around Chahal might participate in the upcoming reality show The 50, with reports claiming that the cricketer would appear on the show alongside Dhanashree. The possibility of their on-screen reunion sparked widespread buzz and curiosity among fans.
However, Chahal recently took to Instagram Stories to clarify the situation, dismissing the reports as factually incorrect. The statement asserted that the cricketer has no association with the show cited in recent reports and added that there have been “no discussions or commitments of this nature.”
“There is no truth to the reports currently circulating about Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in any reality show. These claims are speculative and incorrect,” read the statement.
The note read further, “Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature. We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information."
Meanwhile, Dhanashree has not reacted to the rumours of her being part of the show yet. The upcoming reality show will go live on February 1. It will be hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan. According to her, reality shows in India have followed a certain pattern for years, and finally The 50 is coming in to shake that up.
About Dhanashree and Chahal
Dhanashree and Chahal got married in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons. As per their divorce petition filed in 2023, they separated in June 2022. They were granted a divorce in March last year.
After Chahal officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he was spotted enjoying the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, which fuelled romance speculation. Mahvash has always asserted that they are just friends. Dhanashree grabbed a lot of attention after she spoke about her personal life and marriage with Chahal when she appeared on the first season of reality show, Rise and Fall.
