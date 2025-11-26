Arjun Bijlani is not on talking terms with Dhanashree Verma after Rise And Fall. Here’s why

Actor Arjun Bijlani has finally addressed his dynamic with Rise and Fall co-contestant Dhanashree Verma. While the two were often seen sharing a cordial rapport on the show, despite occasional disagreements, the actor revealed that things have changed since the cameras stopped rolling. Arjun Bijlani and Dhanashree Verma were part of reality show, Rise & Fall.

Arjun Bijlani opens up

Arjun spoke about his bond with Dhanashree Verma after the end of the reality show during an interview with Filmygyan. During the conversation, Arjun was asked if he is still in touch with Dhanashree after coming out of the show. The Naagin star said he is not, and went on to give an explanation behind it.

“I’m not on talking terms with her because I don’t even have her number, honestly,” he said. Arjun added, “Jo, show me that woh hi tha (What you saw in the show, that was it) … And it’s not like I have taken the effort to be in touch with her or anything of that sort. She is doing what she has to do."

About Arjun and Dhanashree

In the reality show, Arjun and Dhanashree were frequently seen sharing a warm bond. In one episode, Dhanashree broke down while opening up about her former husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, claiming he was cheating on her.

Talking about the same, Arjun, during an interview with Hindustan Times, shared how a simple gesture of concern was blown out of proportion. “She was crying and sharing some things about her past life. I was listening and voiced my opinion calmly because it was just a normal conversation,” he recalled. “I didn’t do anything for the game. For me, it was a moment of empathy. She spoke about her personal life out in the open — I would have never done that.” Arjun emerged as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1.