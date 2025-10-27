Yuzvendra Chahal revives buzz around 4 crore alimony with apparent dig at Dhanashree Verma, Shikhar Dhawan joins in

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again sparked buzz around his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, seemingly taking a sly dig at his ex-wife around the ₹4 crore alimony rumours. Joining in on the banter this time was his close friend, Shikhar Dhawan, who added his own twist to the jibe. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma married in 2020, parted ways in 2025. (dhanashree9/Instagram)

Chahal’s cheeky swipe at Dhanashree Verma

Recently, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share heartwarming glimpses from his Diwali and Bhai Dooj celebrations. Posting photos with his family, he captioned them, “A beautiful Bhai Dooj spent with family. Love, smiles, and memories to cherish forever.”

But what really grabbed everyone’s attention was Chahal’s cheeky comment on the post.

Chahal commented, "Aapke pose pe copyright maar raha hun bhaiya, 4 crores only (I am filing for copyright for your pose brother, at ₹4 crore only).” He dropped the comment along with laughing with tears emojis.

Dhawan replied in the comment section, “@yuzi_chahal23 Deal pakki (Deal locked) (handshake, laughing with tears, and wink emojis).”

During the divorce proceedings, several reports claimed that the settlement was around ₹4 crore, although neither Yuzvendra nor Dhanashree confirmed the figure.

Chahal’s cheeky comment on Dhawan's post.

The dig comes just days after one of Chahal’s own Instagram posts went viral. In what appeared to be another veiled dig, the cricketer had shared a post citing a Delhi High Court ruling that read, “Financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands.”

Alongside it, he captioned, “Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh,” roughly translating to, “Swear on your mother you won’t go back on this decision.” Though the post was deleted shortly after, it went viral within minutes, sparking heated online debates over whether it was a personal jab at Dhanashree or simply his endorsement of the ruling.

About Dhanashree’s relationship with Chahal

Dhanashree got married to Chahal in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

After Chahal officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he was spotted enjoying the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, which fuelled romance speculation. Mahvash has always asserted that they are just friends. Recently, Dhanashree spoke about her personal life when she appeared on the first season of reality show, Rise and Fall.