‘You choose silence when the world turns mean': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take a dig at Dhanashree Verma?

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s sister, Kenaa Dwivedi, posted an Instagram tribute to her brother that has become the subject of online debate. The note praises Chahal’s “respect for women” and his tendency to choose silence when “the world turns mean. " However, it has been interpreted as a veiled critique of his former spouse, Dhanashree Verma. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage to Dhanashree Verma ended in March 2025 after four years of being together.

Kenaa write a long message about Yuzvendra's respect for women

In the Instagram message, Kenaa wrote, "Sometimes, a bond isn’t written in blood but sealed with a promise a promise to protect, to guide, and to stand by me through every chapter of life. You’ve kept that promise every single day, shielding the inner child in me from negativity, guiding me toward light, and teaching me how to walk through life with grace and strength."

"You treat me like your own, sometimes scolding me when I need it, yet always wrapping every word in love. You’ve watched the little girl in me grow into a young woman who feels safe, valued, and understood, and that, to me, is one of life’s greatest blessings. You’re also the man who truly respects women, the one who addresses every woman as 'ma’am', who protects the dignity of every soul around him, and who chooses silence when the world turns mean. Even when I get upset and ask, 'Why don’t you say something?' you always remind me that sometimes, time heals everything and silence speaks the loudest," added

"People who know your heart, your character, and your soul feel that protective energy, that warmth and strength that makes everyone around you feel safe. Thank you for every teaching, every laugh, and every lesson you’ve given me. I know I’ll make mistakes along the way, but I also know you’ll be there to bring me back on track, just like you always do. Your willpower, your strength, and your ability to make everyone smile even when you joke about yourself show what a truly strong man you are. You’re my blessing in disguise, my brother by promise, protector by heart, and guide by soul. May God always protect you from negativity, fill your heart with endless love, laughter, and light, and return to you every bit of goodness you give to others. PS - this song is so close to my heart because each time I cry, my brother dances in a funny manner to cheer me up," she concluded.

A screenshot of Kenaa's Instagram post

Internet reacts

Observers quickly connected the ongoing tensions between Chahal and Dhanashree, who legally ended their marriage in March 2025. One comment read, “Dhanashree Verma crying at the corner." Another social media user wrote, “Yuzi bro, now people like you must raise their voice and demand men's commission and amend the alimony laws.” With his recent Instagram story referencing a Delhi High Court verdict about alimony, the family post added fuel to a story already filled with cryptic statements and public scrutiny.

About Chahal and Dhanashree's relationship

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma were once among social media’s most loved celebrity couples. The two met during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, after Dhanashree began giving Chahal online dance lessons. Their chemistry quickly blossomed into a relationship, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2020. The couple often shared dance videos and affectionate posts online, becoming fan favourites for their easy charm and chemistry. However, by early 2025, reports surfaced of growing differences between them. Their marriage officially ended in March 2025 following proceedings at the Bombay High Court, marking a quiet yet publicised end to their four-year relationship.