Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to Samay Raina and RJ Mahavash's digs at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma: ‘Be ready for one more case’

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has reacted to comedian Samay Raina ’s cheeky new advertisement with his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash , which has gone viral for its not-so-subtle jabs at Yuzvendra's ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma . The Indian cricketer, known for his quick wit on social media, dropped a playful warning for Samay in the comments section, writing, “Be ready for one more case,” followed by laughing emojis.

The viral ad, made for a cosmetic brand, features Samay alongside RJ Mahvash — who has often been linked to Yuzvendra in recent months. The video opens with Mahvash revealing that her favourite letter is M, to which Samay quickly responds, “Mera hai U, Z (Yuzvi),” a direct nod to Yuzvendra, who is referred to as Yuzi by his friends and teamates. From there, the humour only escalates. When Mahvash asks about his life, Samay replies, “ Beech mein bas Rise and Fall ho gaya tha mera , but ab sab sahi hai . Bas pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue,” a line fans believe was aimed squarely at Dhanashree’s statement on the reality show Rise and Fall , where she alleged that Yuzvendra cheated on her within two months of their marriage.

Samay then continues the dig, asking Mahvash, “What’s half of 8 crore?” to which she innocently responds, “4 crore.” The dialogue was instantly picked up by fans online, who linked it to rumours of the Rs. 4.75 crore alimony associated with Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s separation. He goes on to say, “Podcast karte hain,” seemingly mocking Dhanashree’s recent attempts at content creation, before revealing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Be your own sugar daddy.”

That particular line struck a familiar chord with followers — the same T-shirt was famously worn by Yuzvendra Chahal on the day he finalised his divorce with Dhanashree earlier this year.

Samay shared the video with the caption, “Podcast karne mai fatt gayi @rj.mahvash?!” Later, he posted a screenshot from a video call with Yuzvendra, who could be seen laughing at the clip. Sharing the image, Samay wrote, “Love you my sugar daddy.” In response, Chahal doubled down with another comment, “Be ready for one more case @maisamayhoon #4cr,” confirming that he was very much in on the joke.

Recently, Dhanashree opened up about the early months of her marriage, claiming that the relationship faced serious challenges due to trust issues. She revealed on Rise and Fall that Yuzvendra’s alleged infidelity during the first two months had deeply affected her and led to the eventual breakdown of their marriage. She also addressed the media speculation around their separation, emphasising that while the public narrative often focused on money and divorce settlements, the personal pain and trust issues were significant factors that defined their split.