Dhanashree Verma claims Yuzvendra Chahal cheated on her in second month of marriage: 'Crazy bro’

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma’s strained marriage has once again come under public glare. Now, the choreographer has claimed that she caught her former husband cheating merely two months after their wedding. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020.

Dhanashree accuses Chahal of cheating

At the moment, Dhanashree is seen in a reality show on Rise and Fall. In a segment of the show, Dhanashree is seen talking about her troubled marriage to actor Kubbra Sait over breakfast on the dining table. A clip of their conversation has emerged on social media.

During the chat, Kubbra asked Dhanashree when she first realised that her marriage with Chahal won’t work. “When did you realise in your relationship that, ‘Bhai, yeh nahi chal sakta, yeh mistake ho gaya hai abhi?’ (When did you realise in your relationship that, this can’t go on, and that it was a mistake?)," questioned Kubbra.

To this, Dhanashree responded, “First year. Caught him in the second month. Her answer left Kubbra shocked, who exclaimed, “Crazy bro”.

Dhanashree acknowledged and repeated, “Crazy bro”.

Earlier on the show, Dhanashree revealed that rumours about alimony were untrue. She told Aditya Narayan, “Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong. Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything? My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don’t even know you?"

About Dhanashree’s relationship with Chahal

Dhanashree got married to Chahal in Gurugram in December 2020. The two met during the Covid-19 pandemic when Chahal asked Dhanashree for dance lessons. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent. They were granted a divorce in March this year.

Dhanashree spoke about her divorce from Chahal for the first time in August in the podcast for Humans of Bombay on YouTube. The chat came nearly a month after the cricketer first spoke publicly about their separation. She revealed that she broke down in the court during the final hearing, saying, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”

After Chahal officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he was spotted enjoying the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with RJ Mahvash, which fuelled romance speculation. Mahvash has always asserted that they are just friends.