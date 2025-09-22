Dhanashree Verma breaks down over Aahana Kumra questioning her character: 'She clings to men'

While Dhanashree Verma, who is currently featuring on reality television show Rise and Fall, has been coming under fire for revisiting the saga of her divorce from cricketer and husband of three and a half years, Yuzvendra Chahal. However, things seem to have taken a grim turn with fellow castmate, actor Aahana Kumra's statements coming to light. Dhanashree Verma breaks down over being attacked by Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall (Photos: X)

As per the shows format, the bottom three workers had to make their own pitches to be saved. It was during this bit that content creator Akriti Negi revealed how Aahana had in the past, made comments about Dhanashree's character, particularly about her seemingly clinging to men.

Fighting tears and responding to the same, Dhanashree said, "I am actually coming from a space of disappointment. When Aahana was in the penthouse, I found out that she said something about me, and I felt bad about it. I cried a lot that day. Despite that, when Aahana was cornered, Arbaz and I stood by her. I had very clearly told her that there are some reasons why people don't talk to her. I even told her I was deeply hurt by her words, but now I don't know what she is talking about me in the basement, but I have felt bad. I have never said anything against anyone on the show, yet I never dragged my personal life on the show. I am told I am getting influenced, but that's not true, I don't like this environment. I have seen life, and I know I cannot trust Aahana anymore". In a later shot from up in the penthouse, Dhanashree further added, "I feel unsafe to talk to anybody now. People are crossing their limits now".