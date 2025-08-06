Yuzvendra Chahal cheers for RJ Mahvash days after admitting they couldn't step out together due to dating rumours

RJ Mahvash has won the Emerging Film Producer award for 2025, and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was swift in offering his congratulations. He took to social media to cheer for her days after addressing rumours around their romance after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been turning heads over the past few months over their frequent outings together sparking romance rumours.

Yuzvendra Chahal cheers for RJ Mahvash

On Tuesday, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram to share the happy moment and expressed her gratitude while reflecting on her journey.

Sharing an image from the stage, RJ Mahvash wrote, “Emerging film producer and entrepreneur 2025… Niyat saaf, Manzil asaan (with pure intent, the journey's smooth)... Happy emotional crying overwhelmed – I am so proud of everything I have worked hard for and everything that didn't work out so that better things can! Just remember one thing, God serves. Earlier or later, God serves your intentions. Hence- Niyat saaf, manzil asaan.”

Several heartfelt congratulations poured in from all corners on the post, but one message that caught attention was from Chahal. He liked the post and left a comment: “Congratulations”, showcasing his support for Mahvash.

The interaction on social media came just days after Chahal addressed ongoing rumours linking him to RJ Mahvash, admitting that there was a time when they could not step due to the dating buzz.

About Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s bond

Chahal and Mahvash have been turning heads over the past few months over their growing bond, with their frequent outings together sparking romance rumours. The duo first sparked dating rumours when they were seen spending time together amid the cricketer’s split from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

This year, after Yuzvendra officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he enjoyed the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Mahvash. During one of the IPL Trophy matches, she boarded the Punjab Kings team bus along with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of cricketers), raising eyebrows. Mahvash has always asserted that they are just friends.

Recently, Chahal addressed the rumours during a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast. When asked if anything is going on with Mahvash or anyone, Chahal clarified, “No, there’s nothing”. “For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together,” he added.