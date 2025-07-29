RJ Mahvash slams troll accusing her of 'stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal from ex-wife Dhanashree: ‘Inhone dekha hai churate’

Actor RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Recently, Mahvash reacted after a person accused her of “stealing" someone’s husband. Yuzvendra Chahal was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma. RJ Mahvash talked about Yuzvendra Chahal, who was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash talks about what comprises cheating

Taking to Instagram, Mahvash recently shared a video and a long note on what is cheating. The words on the video read, "This is cheating. Period." Sharing the video, she wrote, "Relationship me rehke ye sb krna (Doing all these in a relationship is) cheating. Aise log khud hi apna karma hote hain bro chorh de usko, khud hi depressed marenge aise log (These people are their own karma, leave them, they are depressed)."

Mahvash pens note about how to deal with those who cheat

"Okay, I will tell u something, if you are someone who is going through a cheat, be sorry for that person that he did not realise that 'love' doesn't happen every day. It's rare. And it is the point of existence in this world. To spread love. They will eventually cheat on the next one, too. And then the next one. And then one more. When God show you their red flags, see it," she added.

"And no. Maafi kya chiz hoti hai? Kabhi maaf ni krne ka warna dubara kuchle jaoge. Main apni last relationship me 3 bar maaf krke dekh chuki hu (What is forgiveness? Don't forgive them twice or else you will suffer. I've seen it in my last relationship). Don't let anyone disrespect you twice. Bohot mil jaenge tumhe unse behtar (You will get much better than them). Relax. Taras khao unpr wo beemar hain. Par tum nahi ho (Feel pity for them, they are ill. But you aren't). Life is too short with the right one and too long with the wrong one!" concluded her note.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mahvash shared the comment.

Mahvash responds to person accusing her stealing Yuzvendra from Dhanashree

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, “Kisika pati churana (To steal someone's husband)??? Cheating." Mahvash responded, “Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn’t know but yes kisika pati churana (I haven't stolen so I wouldn’t know but yes stealing someone's husband is) cheating."

Mahvash talks about stealing husband

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mahvash shared the comment and wrote, “In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate? Kuch bhi baatein banate hain log, bas views aane chahiye inke (They have seen me stealing? People will say anything just to get views)."

In the last few months, Mahvash and Yuzvendra have attended several events together. They first sparked dating rumours during the cricketer’s separation from his wife Dhanashree Verma. They were spotted together at a Christmas event in 2024.

This year, after Yuzvendra officially parted ways with Dhanashree, he enjoyed the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Mahvash. During one of the IPL Trophy matches, she boarded the Punjab Kings team bus along with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends of cricketers), raising eyebrows.

Mahvash made her acting debut in the web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. The show, which also features Pratik Yadav, Ashish Raghav, Shivangi Khedkar and Neil Bhoopalam in key roles, is available to watch on MX Player.