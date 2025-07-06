Did Yuzvendra Chahal confirm his rumoured romance with RJ Mahvash? Here’s what the cricketer said

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured romance with RJ Mahvash has been making waves online, with the two often spotted together in public after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Now, Chahal seems to have playfully confirmed the relationship, joking that "the entire country already knows" about his new companion. RJ Mahvash was spotted watching a cricket match with Yuzvendra Chahal earlier this year.

Chahal hints at new relationship

Recently, Chahal appeared in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, where he subtly acknowledged the speculation surrounding him and Mahvash.

In a funny moment, Krushna Abhishek donned a female disguise and sat with Chahal, playfully addressing him as 'Juicy Chahal'. Krushna went on to tease, “Darrte kyu ho? Baaki Instagram par dekha hai, darrte toh nahi zyada (I have seen on Instagram, you don’t get scared much)," poking fun at Chahal’s social media banter with Mahvash.

Later in the episode, Kiku Sharda pretended to open Chahal’s bag and asked why there was a lipstick mark on his white shirt.

“Yeh kya chal raha hai, Yuzvendra Chahal ji? Kaun hai yeh, poora India jaanna chahta hai. Aaj kal bade aap aise rehte ho haan. Kaun hai yeh? (What is going on? The entire nation wants to know who is she).”

To which, Chahal replied, “India jaan chuka hai (Everyone knows).” Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was heard joking, “Free hai na ab thode se yeh (Now, he is free na),” hinting at his divorce from Dhanashree.

About Mahvash and Chahal dating rumours

Rumours around the romance between RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra first began when the two were spotted spending time together following Chahal’s separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash promptly dismissed the rumours, clarifying they were just friends. However, their public appearances – including attending a Champions Trophy match together – intensified the buzz this year.

Mahvash has occasionally shared posts praising Chahal’s performances in the IPL, while Chahal, in one interaction, affectionately referred to her as his “spine.”

Recently, in an interview with Yuvaa, RJ Mahvash set the record straight. “I’m very much single,” she said, emphasising that she doesn't believe in casual dating. “I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time,” she added, noting that she would only consider dating someone with whom she envisions a serious future.