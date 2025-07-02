The Great Indian Kapil Show: Gautam Gambhir unleashes new, fun avatar, Rishabh Pant reveals Team India's ‘devrani, jija’

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back with a new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This week, Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir is the guest, along with cricketers Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal. The new promo of the episode shows Kapil bringing out a 'naya roop' of Gambhir, while Rishabh reveals secrets about Team India. Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma on The Great India Kapil Show.

Promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episode

On Wednesday, Netflix shared the promo of the upcoming episode featuring the cricketing superstars and wrote, “Hassi hogi boundary-paar with these cricket superstars 🏏 Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar. Watch the new episode with the cricketing legends Gautam Gambhir, Yuzi Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Abhishek Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Funnyvaar, at 8 pm, only on Netflix.”

The video begins with Kapil kicking things off by checking in with 'Coach sir' Gambhir to make sure the boys are allowed to let loose. What follows is Gambhir slipping into a brand-new avatar, showcasing his wit and humour. The video also shows Krushna Abhishek flirting with Rishabh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile Sunil Grover imitates Navjot Singh Sidhu and teases Chahal about Punjab Kings' loss to RCB in the IPL 2025 final. After this, Rishabh Pant is seen giving tags like ‘devrani’, ‘jija’ and others to his teammates.

This is one of the most highly anticipated episodes of the season. When Chahal announced on Instagram that he, along with Gambhir and others, would be appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show, fans were amazed and called Gambhir’s presence on the show “unexpected”.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The new season surprised fans with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comeback after years. The show kicked off with Salman Khan as the first guest. The superstar shared a bunch of hilarious anecdotes, laughed heartily and even reacted to Sunil mimicking him on stage. The second episode featured the Metro In Dino cast: Sara Ali Khan, Anurag Basu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen and Pankaj Tripathi. The third episode is set to stream on July 5 on Netflix.