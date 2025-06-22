Did Navjot Singh Sidhu charge a bomb for The Great Indian Kapil Show? Host reveals it all

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is finally back with the new season of his show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The first episode kicked off with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the guest and Kapil’s humorous jokes. During the show, Kapil took a playful dig at Archana Puran Singh’s vlogs and revealed how Navjot Singh Sidhu came on board. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma looks leaner than ever as he flaunts weight loss transformation; fans say ‘he's inspired by Karan Johar’) Kapil Sharma reveals Netflix's increased budget helped them afford Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Kapil Sharma thanks Netflix for increasing budget for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kapil opened the show with his trademark humour and, while welcoming Sidhu, took some light-hearted jabs at his comeback. He said, “I want to thank Netflix for giving us that much budget that we could afford Sidhu paaji.”

He went on to say, “Paaji, after so many years you are back in this chair, bhale hi gathbandhan ki sarkar bani ho (even though it is a united alliance). How are you feeling? Netflix is spending big, but how do you feel?” Sidhu replied with a shayari, “June can't come between July and August and Dehradun (Archana) can't come in between two people from Amritsar (him, Kapil).”

Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh's vlogs

Kapil further joked that it took six months to bring out the new season because of Sidhu, but later admitted that he was busy filming his two upcoming films. While Kapil boasted about his upcoming projects, Archana took the opportunity to share that she had also been busy doing her vlogs. Kapil then took a dig at her vlogs and said, “That’s a great excuse for her family to feast for free. It’s not called a vlog, it’s called fraud.” He further joked that Archana demands discounts from restaurants, citing she is a popular actor, and when someone refuses to recognise her, she asks for discounts in the name of her husband Parmeet Sethi, who has worked in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The fourth season kicked off with Salman as the guest. Salman talked about his marriage plans, took a light-hearted dig at Aamir Khan’s marriages and his new girlfriend, addressed the incident involving a female trespasser at his residence, and also trolled Seema Sajdeh for her divorce from Sohail Khan.

Meanwhile, the show also features Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda among others. This season has a new twist, with Kapil calling some fans of the show on stage to showcase their talents. Cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal will also be guests on the show in upcoming episodes. The show is available to watch on Netflix.