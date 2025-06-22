Salman Khan reveals all about recent episode of female trespasser at Galaxy: ‘She rang the doorbell, and…’

Actor Salman Khan opened up about the recent intrusion at his Mumbai home, Galaxy Apartments. The actor appeared on the much-awaited The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3. During the show, Salman talked about an incident in which a woman managed to sneak into his home. (Also Read | Salman Khan's fan enters his house in Mumbai, said he just wanted to meet him: Report) Salman Khan resides at Mumbai's Galaxy apartment.

Salman Khan on female fan trespassing his Mumbai home

Salman was asked by host Kapil Sharma about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases. The actor confirmed that something like that had indeed happened recently. "Yes, something like that recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to head up to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell, and our servant opened the door," he shared.

Salman continued, "The servant was shocked because the lady said, 'Mujhe Salman ne bulaya hai (Salman called me over).' Unko laga dekh k ki Salman ne toh bulaya nahi hoga (Obviously, the servant saw her and was sure I definitely didn't call her)." When the show's permanent guest, Archana Puran Singh, asked if the woman was sent away. Salman replied, "Ya, she was a fan, so she was taken away."

What had happened at Salman's home in May

The incident took place in May earlier this year, when a woman attempted to breach the building's security but was intercepted before she could reach the actor's residence. According to news agency PTI, Isha Chabria, a 36-year-old resident of Khar, entered the building, claiming she had been invited by the actor.

“She managed to reach the actor's flat and even knocked on his door. When Khan’s staff made an inquiry, they learnt that she had not been invited by anyone. They then handed her over to the police,” an official then told PTI. An FIR was filed against her.

About Salman's last film

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. In the film, Salman plays Sanjay 'Sikandar' Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite big names, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, failed at the box office.