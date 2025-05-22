Salman Khan's fan enters his house in Mumbai, said he just wanted to meet him: Report

In a new scare, it is being claimed that a 23-year-old man illegally entered actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai - Galaxy Apartments - earlier this week, police said on Thursday. Also read: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai with heavy security cover, avoids paparazzi after backlash to ceasefire tweet. Watch Salman Khan has been under a high security cover since an attack at his house last year.(ANI)

Man enters Salman's house

According to a report by NDTV, police revealed details about the incident on Thursday. The man, identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, entered the house on May 20 at around 7:15 pm.

As per the police, Jitendra was first seen roaming around Salman's house in Bandra around 9:45 am. Following which, the police officer deployed for Salman's security asked him to leave.

It is being said that it left him angry. The accused threw his mobile phone on the ground and broke it. On the same day, in the evening, Jitendra entered the Galaxy Apartments in a car belonging to a person living in the same building.

However, he was stopped by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police.

During interrogation, Jitendra told the police that he wanted to meet the actor. "The police were not letting me meet him so I was trying to hide," he said.

Jitendra is a resident of Chhattisgarh. He has been arrested, and a case has been filed against him. Further investigation is underway. It is not clear if Salman was at his house at the time of the incident or not.

Salman Khan's beefed up security

Over the past few months, Salman has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him. The Mumbai Police is treating the incident seriously as it works to ensure Salman Khan’s safety and investigate the source and motive behind the message.

On November 5 last year, the Mumbai Police received a threat message against Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options: apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive. He got another threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman returned to Mumbai last week.