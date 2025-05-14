Salman Khan returns to Mumbai with heavy security cover, avoids paparazzi after backlash to ceasefire tweet. Watch

Superstar Salman Khan made his first public appearance after facing backlash for his post after a ceasefire was announced between Indian and Pakistan, which he had to delete in just a few moments. The actor was spotted arriving in Mumbai at the airport. Also read: Salman Khan deletes ‘ceasefire’ tweet after facing backlash for silence over Operation Sindoor Last week, Salman Khan deleted ‘ceasefire’ tweet after facing backlash.

Salman back in Mumbai

Late on Tuesday night, Salman was spotted arriving in Mumbai. He was seen getting out of the airport with heavy security around him. Several videos of the spotting have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Salman is seen wearing a black T-shirt and cargo pants. As he emerged, fans and paparazzi cheered, calling out "Bhai". However, Salman didn't linger for photos or waves, instead swiftly headed to his car and left.

Several fans came to his support and cheered for him. One wrote, “His walk (fire emoji)”, with another writing, “Bhaijaan fans assemble here”. “So handsome he is looking,” gushed one fan. Another one wrote, “My Forever Hero”. One comment read, “Boss is back”.

However, some social media users criticised Salman for staying silent on India’s Operation Sindoor. They questioned why he remained quiet on the matter.

Why is Salman Khan getting so much hate?

Last week, Salman shared a post after a ceasefire was announced between Indian and Pakistan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, Salman posted a tweet but deleted it after facing backlash for not reacting to Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory operation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Salman's tweet read, "Thank God for the ceasefire...." However, a section of the people questioned Salman's silence over Operation Sindoor. A tweet read, "No tweets about Operation Sindoor. Why?" A person wrote, "You didn't say anything about India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan."

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, Salman had tweeted, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing one innocent person is similar to killing the entire universe)."

On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor—a targeted military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan—on May 7. After days of rising tensions, both nations agreed to cease all firing and military operations.