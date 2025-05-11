Salman Khan deletes ‘ceasefire’ tweet after facing backlash for silence over Operation Sindoor

Actor Salman Khan shared a post after a ceasefire was announced between Indian and Pakistan, only to delete it moments later. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night, Salman posted a tweet but deleted it after facing backlash for not reacting to Operation Sindoor. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar react to India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement) Salman Khan shared a tweet after the Pahalgam attack.(HT_PRINT)

Salman Khan shared then deleted ceasefire tweet

Salman's tweet read, "Thank God for the ceasefire...." However, a section of the people questioned Salman's silence over Operation Sindoor. A tweet read, "No tweets about Operation Sindoor. Why?" A person wrote, "You didn't say anything about India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan."

Salman Khan shared a tweet but then deleted it.

After he deleted his tweet, a fan supported him. "Just after his tweet, the news came that Pakistan violated the ceasefire. So he deleted that tweet. Now tell me what is Salman Khan's mistake here?" wrote the person. After agreeing to the ceasefire, Pakistan violated the it just hours later.

Salman had tweeted on Pahalgam attack

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, Salman had tweeted, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing one innocent person is similar to killing the entire universe)."

How other celebs reacted to India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement

Earlier on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both India and Pakistan agreed to cease all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air starting from 5 pm. Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, and others, reacted to the update. Kareena took to Instagram, posting “Rab rakha” (folded hands emoji) and “Jai Hind” (Indian tricolour emoji). Karan Johar responded with folded hands and orange heart emojis.

About India-Pakistan tensions

On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor—a targeted military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan—on May 7. After days of rising tensions, both nations agreed to cease all firing and military operations.