Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar react to India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement: ‘Bharat should not bleed again’

Raveena Tandon pens a long note on India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement

Raveena took to Instagram to welcome the decision, writing: “If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire. But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again #statesponsoredterrorism it will be an act of war, and then there will be hell to pay. The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes. The big powers may have sanctioned these loans to recover earlier debts or to fund more ammunition or whatever. But now—and never—should Bharat bleed again.” She captioned her post: "#ceasefire But few things are pretty clear. I will support my country in all the ways I can as a citizen. #mycountrymylife #bharatforever This has shown us who our friends are and who aren’t. My country’s enemy is mine. The world must act against terrorism—and fast."

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram, posting “Rab rakha” (folded hands emoji) and “Jai Hind” (Indian tricolour emoji). Filmmaker Karan Johar responded with folded hands and orange heart emojis. Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan shared the announcement on their Instagram Stories, adding folded hands emojis in support.

Karan Johar on India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

Kareena Kapoor thanks god after India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement,

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on X: “Ceasefire declared today, disengagement started at 5pm. Hopefully, all those who support terrorism against India now realise our leadership will not hold back in taking strict and appropriate action. Now India can move on to what is most needed—achieving our development goals.”

For the unversed, on April 22, a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 civilians, sending shockwaves across the country. Many celebrities condemned the act on social media. In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor—a targeted military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan—on May 7. After days of rising tensions, both nations have now agreed to cease all firing and military operations.