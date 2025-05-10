Fans laud Harshvardhan Rane for refusing Sanam Teri Kasam sequel with Mawra Hocane post her remarks on Operation Sindoor

The romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam marked the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane. While the film underperformed at the box office during its original run, it became a huge success following its re-release. Since then, fans have been calling for a sequel. However, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Harshvardhan has now refused to be part of the sequel if the original cast is retained. (Also Read: Mawra Hocane on controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback, Pakistani actors working in India: ‘I truly wish…’) Harshvardhan Rane reacts to Mawra Hocane's statement about Operation Sindoor.

Harshvardhan Rane says he won't work with Mawra Hocane in Sanam Teri Kasam sequel

Harshvardhan took to Instagram and wrote, "While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated."

Harshvardhan Rane about Sanam Teri Kasam sequel.

His statement comes in response to Mawra’s comments regarding Operation Sindoor. After India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, several Pakistani actors labelled it a “cowardly attack”. Mawra also posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives… May Allah protect us all… May sense prevail… Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo."

Harshvardhan's post surfaced on Reddit, where fans widely supported his decision. One fan commented, "United we stand tall. Respect." Another wrote, "RESPECT. Rane, you are the best! By the way, Sanam Teri Kasam is famous due to Harshvardhan Rane and the music — the other party doesn’t matter much. Peace." Another added, "He has a spine! Proud of him!"

About Operation Sindoor

Following the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on 22 April, several Indian actors condemned the violence. On 7 May, India launched Operation Sindoor — a targeted military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian Armed Forces carried out 24 precision strikes across nine different targets. Since then, tensions between the two countries have escalated.

About Sanam Teri Kasam

The romantic drama, written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and produced by Deepak Mukut, featured Harshvardhan and Mawra in their Hindi film debuts. The cast also included Anurag Sinha, Manish Chaudhari, Murli Sharma, and Sudesh Berry in key roles. Though it failed to make a mark upon its initial release, the film gained popularity later and was re-released in February. Surprisingly, it outperformed several new releases and surpassed its original box office collection within just two days. It became the highest-grossing re-release, earning a worldwide gross of ₹53 crore, ₹45 crore of which came from the re-release alone.