Mawra Hocane on controversy over Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback, Pakistani actors working in India: ‘I truly wish…’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to make his comeback to Hindi cinema, and fans can’t stop gushing about it. However, the industry and some political bodies are opposing the return of artistes from Pakistan. In an interview with Times of India, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, who starred in Sanam Teri Kasam, has weighed in on the matter. (Also Read: Working in India taught me profound lessons: Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane) Mawra Hocane opens up on the objection on Pakistani actors working in India.

Mawra Hocane on objection on Pakistani actors working in India

When asked how she feels about the objections towards Pakistani artistes, Mawra replied, "I don't take it personally. This is how the world works, right? I truly believe if it's meant to happen, it will. I block out the noise around my work. I love to do what I do, so I do not let these things affect me. It is truly the producer's headache — which is sad — but it is their problem. If I invest my mind into thinking, 'Oh, what's going to happen,' I will always be restless."

She further revealed whether she has reached out to Fawad recently and said, "When my colleagues do well, we definitely reach out to each other. We wish each other luck. I truly wish the best for everyone. I hope this film does really well."

About Fawad Khan's Bollywood debut

Fawad is set to star in the romantic drama Abir Gulal, alongside Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor. The film marks his comeback to Indian cinema after six years. He has previously appeared in Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Khoobsurat, and Kapoor & Sons. Helmed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film also stars Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal, and Parmeet Sethi, among others, in key roles. Produced by Vivek B. Agarwal, it is set to release in cinemas on 9 May.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam have opposed its release in Maharashtra. According to Dainik Bhaskar, MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar said that they are against the film’s release in the state.

"We came to know about the release of this film only today, when the makers of the film announced it. But we are clearly saying that we will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra because it features a Pakistani actor. We will not allow such films to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances. We are gathering more information related to this film and will then put forward our full statement on it," Ameya was quoted as saying.