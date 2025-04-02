Fawad Khan's film with Vaani Kapoor faces trouble? MNS leader says will not let Abir Gulaal release in Maharashtra

Fawad's return to Indian cinemas faces roadblocks

Following the release of the teaser, as per Danik Bhaskar, MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar said that they are against the film’s release in Maharashtra.

“Hume aaj hi is film ke release ki jaankari mili, jab film ke makers ne iska elaan kiya. Lekin hum saaf taur par yeh keh rahe hain ki hum is film ko Maharashtra mein release nahi hone denge, kyunki ismein Pakistani actor ki maujoodgi hai. Hum kisi bhi haal mein aisi films ko Maharashtra mein release nahi hone denge. Hum is film se judi aur bhi jaankari juta rahe hain aur fir is par apna poora bayan saamne rakhenge (We came to know about the release of this film only today, when the makers of the film announced it. But we are clearly saying that we will not allow this film to be released in Maharashtra, because it has the presence of a Pakistani actor. We will not allow such films to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances. We are gathering more information related to this film and then will put forward our full statement on it),” Ameya was quoted as saying.

In the same report. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also expressed his views about the film.

He said, “When a film is released from Pakistan, Indian people do not like to watch it. It is a different thing to watch one or two films for a minute, but the films of Pakistani artists do not become very popular among the Indian audience. That is why Pakistani stars have never been able to succeed in India. I would advise Pakistanis that instead of exploring the Indian market, it is better to work in their own country. If the central government has made a policy, it should be implemented. I believe that the government should decide whether Pakistani films should be allowed to come to India or not. Whether Pakistani artists should be allowed to work in India or not should also be the government's decision."

Abir Gulaal teaser unveiled

On Tuesday, the teaser of Abir Gulaal was released which showed Fawad and Vaani's characters sitting in a car. The clip shows Fawad singing Kuch Naa Kaho from the film 1942: A Love Story as he enjoys the rain with Vaani in the car. After he finishes the song, Vaani asks, "Are you flirting with me?" to which Fawad replies, "Do you want me to?" The teaser ends with the text, "Bringing love back”.

What we know about Abir Gulaal?

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures, Abir Gulaal marks Fawad's comeback to Hindi cinema after nine years. In 2016, there was an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following political disputes between the two countries. However, in 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

According to the synopsis of the film, Abir Gulaal is a heartwarming tale from the picturesque streets of London “Weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor,” added the synopsis. It is slated to release on the big screen on May 9.