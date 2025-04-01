Fawad Khan flirts with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal teaser, leaves internet weak in the knees; ‘Bollywood is healing’

9 years. That's how long Fawad Khan has been missing in action in Bollywood. Now you don't really have to be a Bollywood buff to observe how the film industry has been through its fair share of tumultuous ups and downs in the last few years. While larger-than-life cinema stands reduced to a trope and are coming dime a dozen, the more honest scripts are missing out on authentic theatre engagement due to commercial shortcomings. Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor for Abir Gulaal(Photo: Instagram/fawadkhan81)

The one true audience demand amid this over-spilling period of lull then? Rom coms! And that's what everybody's heartthrob Fawad is coming back with. Earlier today, the official teaser for Aarti S Bagdi's Abir Gulaal was released which sees Fawad and Vaani's characters sitting in a car in the rain as he hums Kuch Naa Kaho from 1942: A Love Story (1994). Vaani coyly asks, "are you flirting with me?", to which he replies, "Do you want me to?". 'Bringing love back' indeed!

Through all the hyperventilation, this was the general energy in the comments section: "Fawad is baccckk🙌❤️", "The moment I opened eyes I saw this .. good days are back 😭😭😭😭 his eyes 🥲🥲🥲", "Fawad 🥺❣️ what the heck such a big suprise 😭😭😭", "Omggggg😍😍😍😍😍 @fawadkhan81 is backkkkk cannot wait to see this! Looking greatttt @vaanikapoor 🔥🔥🔥", "Omg omg omg…. ❤️🥹I will see Fawad Khan on the big screen after ages. Just thinking about this makes me veryyyyy happyyyyy #screaming 🎉", "JUST FELL ON MY KNEES ROMCOM FAWAD IS COMING BACK😭😭😭💖💖💖", "Earth is healing Fawad is back in India 😘😘", "At this moment, every girl in the Indian subcontinent has one wish....to be @vaanikapoor !! Welcome back king @fawadkhan81 ❤️" and "I was shocked when I saw the mention account then fawad himself... I'm crying 🥹🥹😭".

Not to be partial, but we definitely have a good feeling about this one!