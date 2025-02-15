Mawra Hocane reacts to Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success: ‘My husband is bringing in the luck’

Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane made their grand Bollywood debuts with the romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam. The film, released in 2016, failed at the box office. However, upon its re-release, the film surpassed the original collection in just two days. Now, Mawra has reacted to the re-release’s success in an interview with Faridoon Shahryar. Mawra Hocane reacts to the success of Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release.

Mawra tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony on 5 February with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani. Soon after her marriage, her Bollywood debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam, re-released in theatres on 7 February. The film performed better than new releases like Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar at the box office.

Mawra on Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success

Reacting to the success, Mawra said, "To be honest, if the film has waited nine years to achieve these numbers, I think it's my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because, the only thing that has changed since then is this (Mawra getting married). The film was always there, and everything was there. But I truly feel it's the marriage luck because it's literally the same dates."

She further added, "Of course, it is unbelievable for me too, the love that we are receiving. I can see some things, and I am sure I am missing out on a lot. But all that I can see is very overwhelming. I can only be grateful for it." She also mentioned in the interview how she has always received love from India ever since the release of Sanam Teri Kasam.

Mawra-Ameer's marriage

Mawra Hocane tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. Mawra and Ameer shared the screen in Pakistani television dramas like Sabaat and Neem, where their on-screen chemistry was adored by fans. Their social media posts and public appearances together fueled dating rumours. Even though neither of them ever confirmed their relationship, their fans continued to ship them and were overjoyed upon seeing their dreamy wedding photos.