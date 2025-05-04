Harshvardhan Rane advises Babil Khan to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’ after crying video

Actor Babil Khan left fans concerned on Sunday after he posted a video of himself on his Instagram Stories where he said Bollywood is ‘screwed’ and named several actors like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others. Now actor Harshvardhan Rane has addressed the actor's now-deleted video through his own Instagram Stories, where he requested Babil Khan to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’. (Also read: Babil Khan's family releases statement after crying video, addresses why he took Ananya Panday, Shanaya's names) Harshvardhan Rane reacted to Babil Khan's crying video and shared a statement.

Harshvardhan's letter to Babil

In his note to Babil, Harshvardhan said, “Dear Babil Khan, you're blessed with God level genetics in acting, we need you to carry on the legacy! Please just give your best to the craft and after that ‘stay away from the events and after parties’, so as to avoid interaction with irritants.”

Harshvardhan via Instagram Stories.

'People won't treat you badly if…'

He went on to add, “I am not from a film family. I have learnt that people won't treat you badly if you don't allow them. You need to ‘stand your ground.’ … also please ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’, because to stand tall you will need strength. Please take care.”

After the video went viral, the actor not only deleted it but also his Instagram account. His family released an official statement, a part of which read, “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”

Babil is the son of Irrfan and Sutapa Sikdar. He made his acting debut in Hindi cinema with Qala (2022). He was last seen in Logout, which released on streaming service ZEE5.