‘Waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta’: Mawra Hocane on box office success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release

After its re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam is doing exceedingly well at the box office. The romantic drama has broken new ground at the box office nine years after its release. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film has earned above ₹40 crore. Mawra took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note to celebrate this record-breaking success of the film, adding that seeing the film do so well is ‘absolutely magical.’ (Also read: How a flop beat K3G, Devdas at box office: The redemption arc of Sanam Teri Kasam, India's highest-grossing re-release) Sanam Teri Kasam stars Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in the lead role.

Mawra thanks fans

Sharing stills and videos from the film, Mawra penned a long note on her Insragram account. She began by saying, “Not me fainting to the numbers STK re release is doing MashAllah🤞🏻✨ absolutely magical! STK re releasing is a testament to the fact that “waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta (Who can ask for more before the destined time or more than what is in one's fate) ” - I’m so so grateful for the love you’ve all poured in for the last 3 weeks.. it’s unheard of.. they’re saying we’ve made history..”

The actor shared how the producer took the initial failure of the film head-on, and added, “Soo soo happy for my producer @deepakmukut ji you’ve always smiled in the face of failure and taken it in your stride like nothing happened.. this is a result of your sabr & good heart! Warmest congratulations to you and krishna jee.”

Thanking the cast and crew, she said, “To the cast & the crew of the film.. insanely awesome hooomans, sooo hardworking & to my two mad teachers Vinay sir & Radhika Ma’am.. for teaching me so much & the kindest Pappu sir & Mallu Ma’am for all the dance moves (assisted with love by my crazy @mitalipradhan04 )… May this be a new start for all of you.. keep creating magic!!!”

Mawra thanks Harshvardhan Rane

She also thanked Harshavardhan and said, “Lastlyyy Harsh… so lucky that you get to be in the middle of it all… hope you’re soaking it in on my behalf as well, to many more InshaAllah. P.S Kaleem sir & Sameera Aunty.. the two angels who loved me like their own! Posting some of my fav shots & looks from the film excellently curated by the magical @sootori_by_rushi_manoshi & my darling pillar on set @eshi_1412. Lots of Loveee sabko X.”

Sanam Teri Kasam has become the highest-grossing Indian film upon re-release. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film was originally released in theatres on February 5, 2016.