How a flop beat K3G, Devdas at box office: The redemption arc of Sanam Teri Kasam, India's highest-grossing re-release

Beginning last year, Indian theatres have seen a wave of old films re-releasing, ranging from Raj Kapoor's classics to cult favourites that did not make it big initially. Among the latter, Tumbbad and Laila Majnu are seen as a testament to the success of re-releases in India. Tumbbad earned ₹32 crore in its second run, while Laila Majnu managed to earn ₹12 crore. These films even beat Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's re-release numbers. Yet, a small film with no stars has yet again managed to beat them all. (Also read: Mawra Hocane reacts to Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success: ‘My husband is bringing in the luck’) Sanam Teri Kasam has earned ₹ 45 crore upon its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office

Sanam Teri Kasam has broken new ground at the box office nine full years after its release. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane film had fared rather badly upon release back in 2016, earning only ₹8 crore and ending up a box office bomb. But its re-release in 2025 has broken all records. The film was released with a smashing ₹4.25 crore opening upon its re-release and has now become the highest-grossing Indian re-release, beating another redemption story, Tummbad.

Sanam Teri Kasam stars Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in the lead role.

According to Sacnilk, Sanam Teri Kasam has earned ₹33 crore upon its re-release, taking its total domestic net to ₹41.35 crore and worldwide gross to ₹53 crore, Of this, approximately, ₹45 crore has come upon re-release, an astounding figure.

How Sanam Teri Kasam beat Tumbbad

With this, Sanam Teri Kasam has become the highest-grossing Indian film upon re-release. The crown had belonged to Vijay's Tamil hit Ghilli for the longest time. It was the first re-release to earn ₹30 crore. Tumbbad, another cult favourite like Sanam Teri Kasam, broke that record last year with a ₹32-crore domestic haul. Sanam Teri Kasam has comfortably passed that with its ₹33-crore domestic haul, and the film is still going strong, earning over ₹1 crore in its third week of re-release.

About Sanam Teri Kasam

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles. The romantic tragedy was originally released in theatres on February 5, 2016. In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, the film's female lead Mawra Hocane reacted to the re-release success and said, "To be honest, if the film has waited nine years to achieve these numbers, I think it's my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because the only thing that has changed since then is this (Mawra getting married). The film was always there, and everything was there. But I truly feel it's the marriage luck because it's literally the same dates."