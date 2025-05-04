Rasha Thadani slays in cute corset top while Raveena Tandon rocks chic kaftan set during dinner outing. See pics, video
Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon wowed during a Saturday night dinner, with Rasha showcasing a trendy corset top and Raveena rocking a chic kaftan co-ord set.
Rasha Thadani stepped out for a Saturday night dinner with her mom, Raveena Tandon, showcasing her Gen Z style in a corset top. Raveena, proving she’s still at the top of her fashion game at 52, rocked a chic kaftan co-ord set. Together, they slayed the fashion scene, cementing their place as one of B-Town’s most stylish mother-daughter duos. Let’s dive into their outfits and steal some style tips. (Also read: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta shine in traditional Indian prints during visit to Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. See pics )
Rasha Thadani rocks chic corset top and cargo pants
Rasha wore a white cropped sleeveless top with a trendy corset hemline. It also featured tie detailing on the shoulders and a body-hugging fit that highlighted her figure. She paired it with high-waisted grey cargo pants, which offered a relaxed fit, striking the perfect balance between chic and casual. To accessorise, she opted for a black bracelet on her wrist and completed the look with a pair of silver metallic high heels.
She opted for a subtle makeup look with smughed eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminious highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in messy waves and left loose in a side partition, beautifully cascading down tge shoulder, she looked chic.
What Raveena Tandon wore
On the other hand, Raveena definitely gave Rasha a run for her money in the fashion department. She wowed in a stunning purple co-ord set featuring a kaftan-style top with a V neckline, flared sleeves, and a relaxed fit, enhanced by an embellished hemline. The vibrant floral print in hues of red and green added a pop of colour. She paired the top with matching straight-fit pants, rocking the perfect monochrome look.
She accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and sleek high heels. For glam, Raveena opted for shimmery nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a voluminous blow-dry, completing the look with elegance.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.