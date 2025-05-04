Rasha Thadani slays in cute corset top while Raveena Tandon rocks chic kaftan set during dinner outing. See pics, video

Rasha Thadani stepped out for a Saturday night dinner with her mom, Raveena Tandon, showcasing her Gen Z style in a corset top. Raveena, proving she’s still at the top of her fashion game at 52, rocked a chic kaftan co-ord set. Together, they slayed the fashion scene, cementing their place as one of B-Town’s most stylish mother-daughter duos. Let’s dive into their outfits and steal some style tips. (Also read: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta shine in traditional Indian prints during visit to Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. See pics ) Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon turn heads with their stunning fashion choices. (Instagram)

Rasha Thadani rocks chic corset top and cargo pants

Rasha wore a white cropped sleeveless top with a trendy corset hemline. It also featured tie detailing on the shoulders and a body-hugging fit that highlighted her figure. She paired it with high-waisted grey cargo pants, which offered a relaxed fit, striking the perfect balance between chic and casual. To accessorise, she opted for a black bracelet on her wrist and completed the look with a pair of silver metallic high heels.

She opted for a subtle makeup look with smughed eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminious highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in messy waves and left loose in a side partition, beautifully cascading down tge shoulder, she looked chic.

What Raveena Tandon wore

On the other hand, Raveena definitely gave Rasha a run for her money in the fashion department. She wowed in a stunning purple co-ord set featuring a kaftan-style top with a V neckline, flared sleeves, and a relaxed fit, enhanced by an embellished hemline. The vibrant floral print in hues of red and green added a pop of colour. She paired the top with matching straight-fit pants, rocking the perfect monochrome look.

She accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and sleek high heels. For glam, Raveena opted for shimmery nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a soft pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses were styled in a voluminous blow-dry, completing the look with elegance.