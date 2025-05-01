Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s banter in an unseen clip from Azaad leaves internet impressed: ‘Talented nepo kid’

The digital medium has managed to give several films a new life after they failed as theatrical releases. A big example of the same is Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan’s debut film Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period action drama bombed at the box office. The total collection failed to even match up to the budget it was made on. However, when Azaad arrived on OTT giving a larger section of the audience access to the film, it won hearts and received rave reviews. Well, this week Rasha and Aaman are being showered with praises by netizens for a viral scene from their debut film. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in Azaad

In this viral clip, Rasha Thadani threatens to expose Aaman Devgan after she catches him stealing and lying about it. But he tries to woo her with his charm so she keeps his secret and does not complain about him. Rasha as Janaki plays smart and agrees not to snitch on Aaman but only if he races horses with her. Aaman then taunts her and asks her to go race in the Ardh Kumbh. Hearing this, Rasha reminds him that women and the poor are not allowed to take part in the race, as they are not considered equals. Aaman jokes that in this case they are very similar and agrees, suggesting the lake outside the village as their meeting point. Rasha and Aaman’s diction and command over Hindi is quite impressive in this clip.

Lauding the debutantes in the comment section below, one social media user shared, “This two newcomers acted so well than other newcomers..,” whereas another comment read, “These two had already rocked the scene and also will do in their near future.” A fan gushed, “Ohhhh myyyyyyy god they acted really well 💯👌,” while another wrote, “Wait! He's actually good at acting! Why no one talks about this talented nepo kid???” Meanwhile, a netizen stated, “Rasha is also good but Aman! He's on another level 💥.”

Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Rasha and Aaman to announce their next projects.