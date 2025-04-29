Rasha Thadani’s Azaad co-star Aaman Devgan shares unseen video from first dance rehearsal for Birangay; watch

Earlier this month, we got our hands on an unseen behind the scene video of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. In the viral clip, the star kid was practicing for the Holi song titled Birangay from her debut Bollywood film Azaad. Rasha’s expressions, massy dance moves and energy in this rehearsal left social media gushing over her. Even her co-star and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan, who was lying on a bench behind watching her, couldn’t take his eyes off Rasha. All in all, she was absolutely mesmerising. Well, today Aaman took to his official handle to share another never-seen-before video from rehearsals. Aaman Devgan's unseen BTS video

This time, Aaman Devgan set the dance floor on fire with his moves. The star kid impressed fans with his acting chops when he made his acting debut opposite Rasha with Azaad earlier this year. But apart from his screen presence, another aspect that left fans wanting more was Aaman's crazy moves and grace as he danced his heart out to Birangay. Especially the scene where he effortlessly went down on the floor, balancing his body and then got up without any support. In this video shot on the first day of rehearsals, we witness Aaman perfecting the move on the first go.

Along with this clip, Aaman shared, “Throwback to my first days of rehearsal for #birangay No place like the dance rehearsal rooms!!! Some of my best dancing memories live here. It was fun falling flat on my ass for as many times but no I’m not done yet. 😂 Abhi toh aur bohot naachna hai, boss!🕺🏼” Fans just can’t get enough of Aaman and his dance moves. Gushing over him, one social media user wrote, “To imagine this was your first rehearsal ✨👏🏻 future superstar energy,” whereas another claimed, “Yeh hota he Nepokid 🔥🔥 kya energy he ...and what a performance in the movie 🙌❤️.” A comment even read, “My fav actor after Ajay devgun.”

Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Rasha and Aaman to announce their next respective Bollywood projects.