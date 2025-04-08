Aaman Devgan can’t take his eyes off Rasha Thadani as she dances to Azaad song Birangay in unseen BTS clip; watch

Earlier this year, star kid Rasha Thadani began her acting career alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan with Azaad. With her debut film, Rasha proved that it’s not just her mother Raveena Tandon’s good looks that she has inherited, but also the actor’s crisp dance moves. In the dance number Uyi Amma, which soon became a chartbuster hit, Rasha danced alone. But in the Holi track Birangay, she was joined by her co-star Aaman. Their energy and chemistry was absolute fire! Well, we have now got our hands on a behind the scenes practice clip featuring the two. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan in a BTS clip

A lot of scenes from Azaad featuring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan have been doing the rounds on social media ever since their film arrived on the digital platform. Fans from across the country have been showering the two newcomers with love. Well, today we bring you an unseen behind the scenes clip where Rasha practices in a dance studio for the song Birangay. In the film, Rasha and Aaman share the dance floor. However, in this video, Rasha is practicing alone while Aaman is lying on a bench, watching her. Just like us, Aaman can’t take his eyes off Rasha.

Rasha is a livewire of energy in this viral video which gives us a glimpse of all the hard work that went into making her debut film Azaad. In the comment section below, one social media user pointed out, “The way he's staring at her is so cute 😍,” whereas another fan gushed, “She is literally ultimate 🔥🔥🔥 she is going to rule Bollywood mark my words.” An internet user stated, “Her energy is unmatched,” whereas another comment read, “No doubt ur girl is so talented 🔥 knows how to dance well on all the numbers 😍.”

We can’t wait to find out what Rasha’s next project is going to be!