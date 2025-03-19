Azaad on OTT: Rasha Thadani-Aaman Devgan get compared to Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor; fans say ‘this is acting’

2025 has been quite exciting for newcomers in Bollywood. The year began with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan’s acting debut with Azaad. While the star kids managed to impress, their film failed to do well at the box office. Well, just two months after its theatrical release, Azaad arrived on the digital medium this month on the occasion of Holi. It is now being compared to another star kid’s debut film which took the direct to digital route this month — Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, co-starring Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Aaman and Rasha vs Khushi and Ibrahim

According to Twitter reviews, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan showed more promise in their acting debuts than Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor did in their Netflix film. One such Twitter review read, “Watched Nadaaniyan and wondered why I do this to myself. Meanwhile watching Azaad and am impressed. This is acting. Please stop nepos that don’t actually have any talents,” whereas another netizen opined, “After watching Ibrahim ali khan, Aaman Devgn seems like a best actor out there. The benchmark getting so low. Azaad was fine overall, not Abhishek Kapoor’s best but a lot better than the crap Bollywood is making these days.”

Another review of Rasha and Aaman’s Azaad read, “#Sharingviewofmovie #Azaad Go watch blindly on #Netflix Ritesh Shah,Suresh Nair & the director himself brilliantly wrote it & classically executed the film @Abhishekapoor this is how actors get launched, fantastic work & effort @AamanDevgan @irashathadani thanks @RonnieScrewvala.”

Nadaaniyan marks Ibrahim’s first film, but it is Khushi’s third Bollywood release after her debut film The Archies (2023) and Loveyapa. While she failed to impress as Pia in Nadaaniyan, Khushi’s versatile performance in Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan was full of promise. Well, we wish all these newcomers only the best for their next projects!