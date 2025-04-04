Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s scene from Azaad goes viral; netizens say ‘show this acting to Suhana and Khushi’

When a star kid follows in the footsteps of their actor parents into Bollywood, there’s a whole lot of pressure on them. Apart from being compared to their parents, the newcomers have to deal with the nepotism debate. While some manage to prove themselves with talent and make a permanent place in hearts, others are brutally trolled if they fail to match expectations. A good example of the latter is Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s recent release Nadaaniyan. Well, currently one star kid is ruling hearts with her debut film — Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan in Azaad

Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad, co-starring Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, failed miserably at the box office. However, ever since the Abhishek Kapoor directorial arrived on OTT, Rasha and Aaman have been winning hearts with their promising performances! Recently a new clip from the film was shared on social media, where Rasha gets uncomfortable with her father’s questions as he gets their stable boy Aaman beaten up for riding a horse. She is also asked to speak in English, for which she mutters a sassy reply under her breath. Rasha and Aaman’s acting chops, though still raw, have managed to impress several viewers.

Many are now showering the comment section of this video with love for Rasha, comparing her to fellow star kids. For instance, one social media user shared, “I know the movie is flop but her acting is far better than khushi kapoor and suhana khan,” whereas another comment read, “It was way better than suhana khan's and khushi kapoors acting though. Everything needs practice, Saif Ali khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif were not great actors from the beginning.” Agreeing, another internet user lauded, “Rasha is the best actress among the new nepokid,” whereas one opined, “Please show this acting to suhana and kushi kapoor.” A netizen even claimed that audiences would have liked the film and performances if they didn’t know Rasha and Aaman were star kids. This comment read, “movie was good I don't know why ppl didn't like it. they both did well. Identity nhi batate dono ki to praise kiye ja rahe hote.”

Have you watched Azaad yet?