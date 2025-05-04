Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta shine in traditional Indian prints during visit to Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. See pics

The Ambani family, including Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, along with their children, visited Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. Ditching glam outfits and opulent jewels, the family opted for a more traditional look. For the religious outing, Shloka and Akash were seen donning elegant ethnic ensembles featuring traditional Indian prints. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore. (Also read: Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta show up in style at awards ceremony in gorgeous ethnic fits; proves fashion runs in the family ) Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta showcase simplicity in traditional outfits in Rishikesh. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Akash Ambani rocks traditional printed kurta

Akash Ambani opted for a kurta adorned with a multicoloured geometric Patola print, a traditional weave from Gujarat, in vibrant hues of red, blue, and white. The kurta featured a collared neckline, folded sleeves, and a relaxed fit, exuding effortless charm. He paired it with crisp white pants, perfectly balancing the vibrancy of the kurta with a touch of subtlety.

What Shloka Mehta wore

Shloka Mehta wowed in an orange kurta adorned with an all-over beige Bandhani print, a traditional tie-dye technique from Gujarat. The neckline was embellished with intricate golden sequin work, adding a hint of glam to the ethnic ensemble. She paired it with beige straight-fit pants, striking the perfect balance between festive and elegant.

She accessorised her look with a smartwatch on her wrist, a multi-layered bracelet, and a pair of diamond stud earrings. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly rounded off her ethnic look.

On the other hand, Anant Ambani kept it classic in a navy blue, relaxed-fit kurta, while Radhika Merchant embraced simplicity in a pristine white Anarkali kurta set, opting for a no-makeup look.

About Ambanis

The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, is among India’s most influential and wealthy business dynasties. They have three children: Akash, who is married to Shloka Mehta; Isha, who is married to Anand Piramal; and Anant, who is engaged to Radhika Merchant. Each of their children is actively involved in advancing the family’s business legacy.