Anant Ambani named Reliance Industries executive director, to assume role from May 1

Anant Ambani will begin his new role as Executive Director at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on May 1. The RIL Board of Directors confirmed his appointment on Friday, granting him a five-year term.

The move is part of the Ambani family’s ongoing plan to transition leadership to the next generation at India’s largest business conglomerate.

Until now, Anant Ambani has served as a Non-Executive Director. He will now assume executive responsibilities and play a more active role in managing RIL, the company said in a statement.

Anant, the youngest of the Ambani siblings, has been involved in the company’s initiatives related to energy and sustainability. Reliance has set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. As part of his role, Anant is engaged in the development of clean fuels and chemicals, carbon capture technologies, recycling initiatives, and the enhancement of crude-to-chemical conversion processes.

Anant's current role

Anant is also a board member of several major Reliance entities. He joined the board of Jio Platforms Limited in March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited in May 2022, and Reliance New Energy Limited more recently.

On April 25, RIL reported a record-high annual consolidated revenue of ₹1,071,174 crore ($125.3 billion), marking a 7.1% increase compared to the previous year.

This rise in income was primarily driven by strong growth in Reliance’s consumer-focused businesses and its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division, the company said following its Board meeting.

Reliance also became the first Indian firm to surpass a total equity value of over ₹10 lakh crore in the financial year 2024–25, the company added.

A dividend of ₹5.5 per share was declared for the financial year ending March 2025.

Reliance’s consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) for the year rose by 2.9% to ₹183,422 crore ($21.5 billion), largely due to strong performance from its consumer-facing businesses.

Its annual consolidated profit after tax and earnings from joint ventures also increased by 2.9%, reaching ₹81,309 crore ($9.5 billion).

Mukesh Ambani stated that in 2024–25, Reliance made significant progress in renewable energy and battery projects, further strengthening its position in key industries.

(Inputs from ANI)