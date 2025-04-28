Radhika Merchant looks like a vision in pastel lehenga, rewears her wedding necklace for stunning ethnic look. See pics

Radhika Merchant is serving some serious glam in her latest traditional look. The Ambanis' choti bahu is known for her bold, over-the-top styles and gorgeous accessories, and this new look is no exception. An Instagram page famous for sharing Ambani updates dropped some stunning pictures of Radhika looking every bit like a royal princess in her ethnic outfit. Let's break down her look and steal some style inspo. (Also read: Radhika Merchant’s adorable braided pigtails at IPL are incredibly quick and easy: Here’s how to recreate the look ) Radhika Merchant stuns with regal look and stunning accessories.(Instagram)

Radhika Merchant stuns in glam ethnic look

Radhika dazzled in a pastel green sleeveless blouse featuring a scoop neckline and an uneven cropped hemline, adorned with intricate golden sequin embroidery that radiated exceptional craftsmanship.

She paired the blouse with a flared lehenga skirt, richly embroidered with exquisite detailing, exuding royal elegance. The matching organza dupatta, with its broad silver borders, was elegantly draped and pinned to one side of her shoulder, adding the perfect finishing touch of grace and sophistication.

No Ambani bahu look is complete without opulent jewellery, and she certainly lived up to that expectation. To accessorise her ensemble, she chose a luxurious multi-layered diamond necklace featuring a statement pendant with a stunning green emerald, a piece she had worn on her wedding day. Her oversized jhumka earrings, which cascaded gracefully to her shoulders, added an elegant touch. Stacked bangles adorned her wrist, while a dazzling diamond ring sparkled on her finger, completing her regal look.

Her makeup look was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a middle-parted braided hairdo, she looked nothing short of stunning.

About Radhika Merchant

In July 2024, Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, married Anant Ambani. Their lavish wedding festivities lasted for three days, attracting a star-studded guest list that featured international celebrities, Hollywood stars, political figures, and prominent dignitaries from around the world.