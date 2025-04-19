Radhika Merchant’s adorable braided pigtails at IPL are incredibly quick and easy: Here’s how to recreate the look

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted attending a Mumbai Indians (MI) match during the ongoing IPL. Radhika, known for her glam outfits and stunning beauty looks, took a break from her usual style, opting for a casual yet chic look. She sported an MI jersey paired with a super cute braided pigtails, making it the perfect summer hairstyle. Here's how you can recreate this easy, breezy look for yourself. (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glam for simple striped top and denims; Ambani's choti bahu still looks like a million bucks ) Radhika Merchant served hair goals with her two-braided ponytail at IPL. (Instagram)

How to recreate Radhika’s braided look

Step 1: Brush your hair to remove all knots and tangles.

Step 2: Apply a small amount of hair serum or leave-in conditioner for smoothness and shine.

Step 3: Create a clean center part using a tail comb, dividing your hair into two equal sections.

Step 4: Tie each section into a high or mid-level ponytail using hair elastics.

Step 5: Take one ponytail and braid it into a simple three-strand braid. Secure the end with an elastic.

Step 6: Repeat the braid on the other ponytail.

Step 7: Gently pull the sides of each braid to make them look fuller and softer.

Step 8: Smooth down any flyaways on the crown or near the parting with a bit of gel or hairspray.

Step 9: Add fun hair accessories like scrunchies or clips at the base if you like.

Other celebs who rocked this look

Shraddha Kapoor added a playful twist to her hairstyle by weaving in pink-dyed strands into her braids, creating a super cool, funky vibe. She completed the punk-inspired look with embellished makeup that screamed edgy and fun.

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to rock two braids with ethnic outfits. Pairing her neatly braided pigtails with oversized statement jhumkas and a blouse, she adds a touch of tradition to her chic look.

If you're someone who doesn't like spending too much time braiding, take a cue from Sara Ali Khan, just add a bunch of colourful rubber bands and tie your hair for a quirky look.

Mouni Roy shows how to rock the two-braids hairstyle even with beachwear. She paired loose braids with a crop top and slit skirt, looking effortlessly stylish.