Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif's hairstylist reveals how tight ponytails can harm hair

Amit Thakur, hairstylist to several Bollywood celebrities such as Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, keeps sharing hair-related insights on his Instagram profile. From DIY shampoo to haircuts to hair damage, Amit’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful information, and tips on how to take care of hair health. Also read | Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif’s hairstylist loves this DIY dry shampoo that even you can make at home “If you're regularly tying your hair too tightly then you're at the risk of hair breakage and hair loss," said amit Thakur.(Instagram/@amitthakur_hair)

On Tuesday, Amit shared a reel on his Instagram profile where he pointed out the harm that tight ponytails can do to the hair. “If you're regularly tying your hair too tightly then you're at the risk of hair breakage and hair loss. I'll tell you why because the pressure that is put on the roots when the hair is being pulled can cause damage to your hair follicles resulting in hair loss,” he said in the video. “Tying your hair too tightly? You might be doing more harm than you think,” the hairstylist captioned his video.

Tight ponytails can lead to Traction Alopecia:

Hair loss is not just the only harm that tight ponytails can do. It can also lead to a more serious condition known as Traction Alopecia. Traction Alopecia happens the hair is regularly pulled back tightly into a ponytail or a braid or cornrows. The early signs of Traction Alopecia include a visible receding hairline, especially around the forehead, temples, or nape. In more severe cases, traction Alopecia can lead to ulcers on the scalp and patches of scarred skin. Also read | Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist reveals if a haircut can ‘magically’ fix damage. Watch video

However, this doesn’t mean that we do not sport ponytails or braids at all. “What you do instead is you go ahead and tie your ponytail, just make sure that the hairline is slightly loose and to make it look slick and tight, you use products like hairspray and cream,” said Amit Thakur.

It is important to let your hair loose, said the hairstylist. “Occasionally doing tight hairstyles is fine but like your skin, you need to let your hair breathe,” said Amit Thakur. Also read | Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist decodes hair Botox and Keratin treatments; why he never recommends them

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.