Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif’s hairstylist loves this DIY dry shampoo that even you can make at home

Amit Thakur, hairstylist to several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif and Nita Ambani, recently shared a reel on his Instagram profile and revealed a super easy DIY dry shampoo that anyone can make. Amit keeps sharing insights related to hair growth and quality on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Amit Thakur with Nita Ambani and Katrina Kaif.(Instagram/@amitthakur_hair)

Amit shared that dry shampoo consists of starch as the main ingredient as starch helps in absorbing the excess oil present in the hair to give it a better look. It also helps in adding volume to the hair as the starch particles push the hair fiber apart creating more volume, and absorbing the sebum.

Amit referred to Hairstylist Matt Newman for helping him discover a DIY dry shampoo that’s easy to make. “I discovered this easy DIY dry shampoo through @mattloveshair and I have been loving it. Sharing this simple recipe with y'all. It will not only absorb oil but also give your hair a lift with more volume- using arrowroot powder! Plus, it smells divine with added dried lavender or rose,” read his post.

How to make the dry shampoo at home?

Ingredients:

Arrow root powder

A small bottle

A tea bag

Dried rose petals or lavender

Method:

Arrow root powder is the main ingredient of this dry shampoo recipe. We need to put arrow root powder in a bottle. For fragrance, we can add dried rose petals or lavender in a tea bag and drop it inside the bottle. And voila, it's ready for use!

Dos and don’ts to follow for dry shampoo:

In an earlier reel, Amit shared the dos and don’ts we must follow while using dry shampoo. Amit said that the most common mistakes we make while using dry shampoo are spraying it too close to the scalp, not shaking the bottle properly before using, and using dry shampoo as a frequent substitute for washing hair.

Amit shared two dos and don’ts that we should follow: