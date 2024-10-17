Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt's hairstylist reveals if a haircut can ‘magically’ fix damage. Watch video

Split ends, damaged hair, rough hair quality – all of these problems have only one solution for most people-- get a chop. However, cutting the hair may not be enough to fix the damage to the hair. Amit Thakur, hairstylist to many celebrities, including Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, shared an informative reel on his Instagram profile and spoke of the need for a proper hair care routine to improve hair quality. “Haircuts don’t fix damage," wrote hairstylist Amit Thakur.

“Haircuts don’t fix damage, then what does,” read an excerpt from Amit Thakur’s Instagram post. Amit started his video by pointing out that no matter what the hair problem is, we address it by cutting the hair. However, that cannot address hair damage completely. Haircuts ensure that the damaged ends of the hair are removed – but it fails to address the root cause of hair damage.

ALSO READ: Festive tips from Deepika Padukone’s hairstylist: 6 hair care hacks to steal the spotlight this Diwali, Christmas

Hair is not a living cell:

Amit Thakur mentioned that once the hair is out of the follicle, it is not a living cell. Instead, it is a delicate fabric thread that needs constant care and nurturing. For that, we need to understand the elasticity, strength and shine of the hair and incorporate a healthy haircare routine.

ALSO READ: Heatwave hair care: Tips and tricks for managing your mane in summer

How to take care of your hair?

Amit Thakur mentioned that it is important to have a regular haircare routine that can prevent damage to hair. It is essential to be mindful of not using very high temperature on hair, as it can damage the hair completely. However, often we may need to use heat on hair – in such cases, the hairstylist mentioned that heat protection should be used. From mid-hair to the ends, heat protection and repair products should be thoroughly applied.

While we take care of hair, we should not forget scalp health. It is important to take care of scalp health and ensure that it is equally healthy and nice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.