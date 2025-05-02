Jab Steven Spielberg met Kareena Kapoor: ‘Are you the girl in famous Indian film about three students?’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed a highlight of her acting career which involves one of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers Steven Spielberg at the Day Two of the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. The actor was part of the Cinema: The Soft Power panel discussion alongside Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg loved her performance in 3 Idiots.

The Jab We Met actor, in all her excitement, narrated an incident where she happened to meet Steven. He recognised her as the actor in 3 Idiots and also praised her performance in Rajkumar Hirani directed film, which also starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Steven Spielberg praised Kareena for 3 Idiots

“I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg (Steven Spielberg) happened to be at the same place,” she said, adding, "This was many moons ago. Obviously it was around the time 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and asked, ‘Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s me!’ He said, ‘My God, I loved that movie’. So, you know, I didn’t have to act in an English film for him to have seen 3 Idiots. That, I think, was a special moment for us",” Kareena said.

About Waves 2025 Summit in Mumbai

The four-day summit, held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, was launched by PM Narendra Modi on Thursday. Numerous stars from across the country, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and others, are attending the summit.