Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reveal how Bollywood and theatres can be saved: 'Only 2% population watches our biggest hits'

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have advocated for more cinema screens in India in a bid to expand the reach of films, and consequently end the dull streak of Hindi cinema at the box office. Shah Rukh spoke about this on Thursday during the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, while Aamir echoed his thoughts during his session on Friday morning. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he has a problem with the 'insider vs outsider distinction': It's not important where you come from) Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the need for more cinema screens at the inaugural WAVES 2025.(PTI)

Aamir Khan talks about the need for more screens

On day two of the first WAVES 2025, Aamir participated in a session titled "Studios of the Future: Putting India on World Studio Map". During the session, Aamir said there is a serious need for investment in infrastructure to boost the industry's growth.

“My belief is that we need to have a lot more theatres in India and theatres of different kinds. There are districts and vast areas in the country which don't have a single theatre. I feel that whatever issues we have faced over the decades are just about having more screens. And according to me, that is what we should be investing in. India has huge potential, but that can only be realised when you have more screens across the country. If you don't, then people won't watch the films,” the actor said.

The superstar highlighted that India is way behind the United States and China in terms of cinema screen count. India has around 10,000 screens while China, with a similar population, has 90,000. The United States, with a population just one-third of India's, also has 40,000 screens.

Aamir lamented this and added, “Now, even in this 10,000, half of them are in the South and the other half is in the rest of the country. So, for a Hindi film, typically, it is around 5,000 screens. Only two per cent of the population in our country, which is recognised as a film-loving country, watches our biggest hits in theatres. Where is the rest -- 98 per cent -- watching a movie?”

He also lamented that many areas in India, including regions like Konkan, have no theatres at all. At the session, Aamir was joined by producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan, Namit Malhotra, PVR Inox founder Ajay Bijli and American film producer Charles Roven.

SRK bats for more theatres and cheaper tickets

On day one of the summit, Shah Rukh Khan had also batted for more theatres in the country. Participating in a session titled ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler’, Shah Rukh spoke about how Bollywood can be ‘saved’ upon a question from filmmaker Karan Johar.

“I still believe the call of the day is simpler, cheaper theatres in smaller towns and cities so that we can showcase Indian films in whichever language to a larger majority of Indians for cheaper rates. Otherwise, it's becoming very expensive, only in big towns,” he said.

The Hindi film industry has been going through an uncharacteristically bad time at the ticket window over the last five years. Only a handful of movies have been profitable during this period.

(With PTI inputs)