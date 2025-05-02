Shah Rukh Khan says he has a problem with the 'insider vs outsider distinction': It's not important where you come from

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was at his wittiest during his appearance at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai on Thursday. But the charming actor also dropped a few nuggets of wisdom during the session. Perhaps for the first time ever, he spoke about the ongoing ‘insider vs outsider’ debate in Bollywood and said it doesn't matter where one comes from. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, in Mumbai, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Shah Rukh on the insider vs outsider debate

Shah Rukh was on stage for a session titled 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler,' also featuring Deepika Padukone. The session was moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar. SRK, who is often hailed as one of Bollywood's biggest stars despite having no film background, discussed what truly matters when trying to build a career in any field.

“I want to clarify something: terms like hunger, ambition, and hard work often get romanticised. People say, 'Main bahut bhookha tha, bahut mehnat ki (I was very hungry and I worked very hard),' but these are lofty words,” said Shah Rukh.

The actor addressed the insider-outsider narrative, which, according to him, should not matter. “I also have a problem with the distinction between insider and outsider. I think they're just not important. It's not important where you come from. What truly matters is how you hold your ground in the world you aspire to enter, be it business, politics, or acting,” he added.

The actor said that the film industry ‘embraced me with open arms’ leading him to believe ‘this is my world and the industry’.

About WAVES 2025 Summit

WAVES 2025 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by several stars, including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor among others. The event, being held in Mumbai, will continue over the weekend and conclude on May 4.