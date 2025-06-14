Paparazzi tease RJ Mahvash about rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal, actor left blushing. Watch

RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have been the subject of dating rumours for the past few months. Yesterday, RJ Mahvash was caught off guard when paparazzi playfully probed her about her rumoured boyfriend, and she couldn't help but blush bright red. Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal avoids paparazzi, RJ Mahvash flashes a smile as they arrive in Mumbai together after IPL final. Watch Recently, RJ Mahvash shut down a troll who claimed she knew nothing about cricket and was cashing in on Yuzvendra’s name.

RJ Mahvash gets teased about Yuzvendra Chahal

Amid ongoing dating speculations, Mahvash was spotted in Andheri on Friday. When the paparazzi teased her about her rumoured boyfriend Chahal, her reaction quickly caught everyone's attention.

As dating rumours swirl, RJ Mahvash was spotted going for a meeting in Andheri on Friday. When paparazzi playfully probed about her rumoured romance with the cricketer, her reaction stole the spotlight.

As Mahvash stepped into the lift, the paparazzi cracked a lighthearted joke, "Bhai kaise hain? Aapke dost?" (How's our brother doing? Your friend?)”, instantly putting her on the spot. She was caught off guard, following which her face lit up instantly, and despite trying to keep it cool, she couldn’t hide the deep blush.

Caught off guard, Mahvash's face instantly flushed, and despite her best efforts to stay composed, she couldn't hide her emotions and was spotted blushing. She also chuckled after hearing the question.

Recently, RJ Mahvash shut down a troll who claimed she knew nothing about cricket and was cashing in on Chahal's name. "She's just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi, I bet she even started watching cricket until recently (sic),” one social media user wrote in the comment section of one of her posts.

It didn’t go well with Mahvash, who decided to respond to it. She responded, “I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research”.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were seen spending time together amid the cricketer’s split from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Although Mahvash denied any romantic involvement at the time, clarifying they were just friends, pictures and videos of the two attending a Champions Trophy match together only added fuel to the speculation. Since then, Mahvash has posted messages appreciating Chahal’s performance in the IPL, with Chahal himself calling her his “spine” in one such interaction.

Despite the dating buzz, RJ Mahvash recently claimed in an interview with Yuvaa, that she is “very much single” and doesn’t believe in casual dating. “I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time,” she said, explaining her preference to only date someone she sees a future with.