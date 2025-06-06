RJ Mahvash hits back at trolls accusing her of using rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal's name to gain followers

Though RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have denied rumours of a relationship, fans continue to speculate due to their frequent appearances together. Recently, Mahvash reignited buzz with a heartfelt post for Chahal after Punjab Kings lost the IPL 2025 final. Her message drew the attention of a troll questioning her credibility as a cricket enthusiast, but Mahvash clapped back with confidence. (Also Read: RJ Mahvash posts heartfelt note for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL loss: 'What a warrior spirit’) RJ Mahvash watching cricket match with Yuzvendra Chahal.

RJ Mahvash hits back at troll

Following her emotional note for Chahal after Punjab Kings' defeat to RCB in the IPL 2025 final, an Instagram user commented, "She’s just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi. I bet she even started watching cricket recently." Mahvash quickly fired back, "I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research!" Her savage response earned praise from fans.

RJ Mahvash claps back at troll for saying she's grabbing followers using Chahal's name.

In the post, Mahvash talked about how despite suffering ribs and finger fracture, Chahal didn't give up and did his best for Punjab Kings. She shared several pictures with Punjab Kings team members and Preity Zinta and wrote, "They fought, stayed and played till the last match! 👏🤍 And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured after few matches only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man."

She added, "The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys 👏 All the people in these pictures have my heart 🥹See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us indians."

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Chahal and Mahvash first sparked dating rumours when they were seen spending time together amid the cricketer’s reported split from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. Although Mahvash denied any romantic involvement at the time, clarifying they were just friends, pictures and videos of the two attending a Champions Trophy match together only added fuel to the speculation. Since then, Mahvash has posted messages appreciating Chahal’s performance in the IPL, with Chahal himself calling her his “spine” in one such interaction.