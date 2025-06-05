RJ Mahvash posts heartfelt note for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL loss: 'What a warrior spirit’

RJ Mahvash has dedicated a special post for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal after Punjab Kings' loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 final. Mahvash took to her social media and revealed that Chahal played the entire season with three fractures, lauding his 'warrior spirit'. (Also read: Yuzvendra Chahal avoids paparazzi, RJ Mahvash flashes a smile as they arrive in Mumbai together after IPL final. Watch) Rj Mahvash posted a long note on her Instagram lauding rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal's 'warrior spirit'.(Instagram/ rj.mahvash)

Mahvash dedicates special post for Chahal

On Thursday, Mahvash took to her Instagram and posted a long note for Chahal along with pictures of the Punjab Kings team. In one of the pictures, she is seen with the team's co-owner, Preity Zinta, and Chahal.looks at the camera while holding a pillow with his name on it. She also posted a carousel of pictures with the team's captain, Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting.

In the note Mahvash wrote, “They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man.”

“The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket, and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians,” Mahvash ended her note.

About Mahvash and Yuzvendra's rumoured relationship

Mahvash and Yuzvendra were first spotted together in 2024, while he was still married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma. In December, amid reports of a rift between Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, rumours emerged that Mahvash was dating him. She denied it in an Instagram post. After his divorce was finalised in March this year, they have been spotted together several times during the recently concluded IPL.