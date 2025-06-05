Yuzvendra Chahal avoids paparazzi, RJ Mahvash flashes a smile as they arrive in Mumbai together after IPL final. Watch

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were seen arriving in Mumbai together after the IPL 2025 final match. Amidst dating rumours surrounding them, Chahal attempted to dodge the paparazzi, while Mahvash seemed unfazed and smiled for the photographers. Also read: Dhanashree Verma responds to a question on falling in love months after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash didn't pose for pictures, and opted to make a swift exit.

Chahal and RJ Mahvash spotted at Mumbai airport

On Wednesday, Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted arriving in Mumbai following the IPL final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.

Chahal, who played a key role in Punjab Kings’ campaign this season, was seen wearing a loose yellow T-shirt and blue pants, while Mahvash opted for a black tracksuit paired with a white T-shirt. The two were previously seen leaving the Bengaluru airport together, with Chahal stopping for selfies with fans while Mahvash walked quietly alongside a friend.

In the videos, Chahal and Mahvash were initially seen walking together, but once they realised they were being clicked by photographers, Chahal started walking ahead.

Later, as they encountered photographers, Yuzvendra Chahal attempted to avoid the cameras, whereas RJ Mahvash remained composed, smiling for the photographers as she walked by. Neither of them posed for pictures and opted to make a swift exit.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Chahal's divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma was finalised in March. However, the couple's split wasn't without controversy, as whispers about Chahal's rumoured closeness to RJ Mahvash had begun circulating beforehand, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their separation. At the time, RJ Mahvash clarified that they were just friends.

After his separation, Chahal was seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match with RJ Mahvash. Their photographs sparked rumours that they are dating. Since then, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions. During the IPL 2025 championship, Mahvash was spotted with Chahal several times. However, neither has commented on the speculations yet.

Despite the dating buzz, RJ Mahvash recently claimed in an interview with Yuvaa that she is “very much single” and doesn’t believe in casual dating. “I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time,” she said, explaining her preference to only date someone she sees a future with.