RJ Mahvash jumps with joy as rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal takes Suryakumar's wicket; Preity Zinta is all smiles

Internet personality and actor RJ Mahvash jumped with joy as her rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Actor Preity Zinta, who was also present during the match on Monday, couldn't stop smiling. (Also Read | RJ Mahvash shares cryptic post on 'never doing wrong' amid Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours) RJ Mahvash and Preity Zinta were present at the PBKS vs MI match.

RJ Mahvash, Preity Zinta react to Yuzvendra Chahal's feat

In a clip, RJ Mahvash, who sat with her friend at the stands, jumped up from her seat as she celebrated the moment. Dressed in a white top and shorts, she screamed and punched her fists in the air. In the same clip, Preity was seen clapping and smiling. She wore a white and red outfit.

RJ Mahvash presence during IPL matches Yuzvendra

RJ Mahvash is often seen at PBKS matches. Recently, she was in Mullanpur to cheer for Yuzvendra’s team as they took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In several videos and pictures, RJ Mahvash looked visibly disappointed as Punjab Kings suffered a crushing defeat.

Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories and talked about ethics and 'cancelling' the noise people share about oneself. Sharing a selfie, Mahvash wrote, “What's important is that 'YOU KNOW' you have never done wrong to anyone. You have been pure with your intentions always and that you remember you have to return to God. Live by your ethics. Rest what people say is all noise. Cancel it.”

About Mahvash and Yuzvendra's rumoured relationship

Mahvash and Yuzvendra were first spotted together in 2024, while he was still married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma. In December, amid reports of a rift between Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, rumours emerged that she was dating him. The actor denied it in an Instagram post. After his divorce was finalised in March this year, they have been spotted together several times during the ongoing IPL.

About Mahvash's recent project

Mahvash was recently seen in Pyar, Paisa, Profit season 1, which premiered on May 7 on Amazon MX Player. The series, directed by Prashant Singh, also starred Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav, among others. Pyar, Paisa, Profit captures the highs and heartbreaks of a generation navigating corporate corridors and personal crossroads.