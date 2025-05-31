'What people say is noise': RJ Mahvash shares cryptic post on 'never doing wrong' amid Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

Internet personality and actor RJ Mahvash has been in the news of late due to her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Despite speculations and their outings together, neither has commented upon their equation. Amidst this, Mahvash recently shared an Instagram post about ethics and 'cancelling' the noise people share about oneself. (Also read: RJ Mahvash looks heartbroken as rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal's PBKS is decimated by RCB in IPL Qualifier) RJ Mahvash often posts pictures with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mahvash's cryptic Instagram post

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Mahvash shared a selfie in which she looked at the camera, dressed in a red top. The picture appeared to have been taken at a recent Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Chahal is participating in the IPL for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Mahvash wrote alongside the picture, “What's important is that 'YOU KNOW' you have never done wrong to anyone. You have been pure with your intentions always and that you remember you have to return to God. Live by your ethics. Rest what people say is all noise. Cancel it.”

RJ Mahvash's Instagram Story.

While Mahvash did not specify the context of her post, many fan clubs and social media users re-shared it on other platforms, speculating if it was about the 'noise' around her rumoured relationship with Chahal.

Mahvash and Chahal's rumoured relationship

Mahvash and Chahal were first spotted together last year, while the cricketer was still married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma. In December, amid reports of a marital rift between Chahal and Dhanashree, rumours of Mahvash dating the cricketer emerged. The actor denied it in an Instagram post. They were spotted again watching India's Champions Trophy final together. After Chahal's divorce was finalised in March, the two have been seen together several times during the ongoing 2025 IPL.

Mahvash has been at the stadium cheering for Chahal's PBKS in most of their matches this season, even on occasions when the leg-spinner was not part of the playing XI due to an injury recently. PBKS are set to play the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The winner will secure a place in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, due to be played on Tuesday.